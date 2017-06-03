Class AA Baseball Semifinals – James Monroe vs. Bridgeport

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – James Monroe baseball made its first appearance at states since 2010, with the Mavericks taking on three-time defending state champion Bridgeport.
It was the Indians who established momentum early, scoring three runs in the opening inning, going on to win 4-0 and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
The Mavericks made multiple plays on defense, including a double play early when Connor Moore noticed a Bridgeport baserunner needing to tag up at first base; his throw reached Tripp Shiflet with time to spare.
However, Gordon Swiger had momentum throughout the afternoon for Bridgeport, striking out 12 in a complete game.
James Monroe finishes the season 17-13, capping an outstanding year of athletics, in which Mavericks football and volleyball also reached the Class AA semifinals, with the boys basketball team also spending time in the statewide polls.