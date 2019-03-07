Class A Quarterfinals – Summers County & Midland Trail

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the Class A girls basketball state quarterfinals featuring Summers County & Midland Trail!

The Lady Bobcats traded the lead in the early minutes with Parkersburg Catholic, but a second-quarter run extended into the third quarter as the Crusaderettes would go on to win 70-54. Taylor Isaac led Summers County with 20 points, while Gavin Pivont recorded 18 points and nine rebounds.

Midland Trail faced top seed St. Joseph Central in their quarterfinal matchup, with the Irish going on to win 74-29. Seniors Laurel Johnson and Jenny Wilson are aware of the accomplishment of making the state tournament for the first time since 2012, believing they have a foundation for future success.