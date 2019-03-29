City’s Annual Spring Cleanup Begins April 8

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Spring cleaning season has finally come about and the town of Beckley is ready to get started.

April is the month when the Beckley Board of Public Works will offer its annual spring cleanup in all five wards. This year, the city wide pick-up starts on Monday, April 8. City workers will haul away trash and clutter for city residents, free of charge. The city is asking residents to set their throwaway items within five feet of the curb by 7 a.m. on April 8.

Mayor Rob Rappold says, “It is by far the most visible service the city provides to its citizens. The Board of Public Works employees work unbelievably hard during an approximate two week period to make the spring cleanup successful.”

The city advises citizens to set their unwanted items curbside on time. No return trips will be made.