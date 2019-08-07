Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
City to forgive tickets in exchange for school supplies

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 07, 2019, 11:01 am

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia city is offering to forgive unpaid parking tickets in exchange for school supplies.

The city of Spencer announced the deal Tuesday on Facebook.

It says it will clear the parking tickets if a person brings an item from a list of supplies for elementary, middle and high schools. Some of the items include crayons, pencils, pens, loose-lead paper and Clorox Wipes.

Supplies can be dropped off at the city’s municipal building.

Multiple tickets can be excused if a person brings one item per ticket.

Tickets issued through Friday are eligible for the program.

Tyler Barker

