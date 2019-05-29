City Tables Discussion On Stoplight Removal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Beckley Common Council unanimously decided to table a discussion on removing two stoplights in uptown.

“I am proud [that the council] heeded the concerns from the public and the local businesses and elected to table this issue,” said mayor Rob Rappold.

The discussion came after the Department of Highways conducted a study that resulted in a recommendation to remove two stoplights. They found that there was not enough traffic through the Heber and Neville intersection, as well as the South Fayette and McCreery intersections.

Rappold said there is nothing wrong with having the lights there, it’s just not technically necessary. Some community members, however, disagree.

“This is a blind intersection,” said Paul Seamann with JanCare Ambulance Service. “If an ambulance was coming down McCreery here, it would be very difficult to see cars [coming from] either way. That increases the danger for ambulance crews and also for the public.”

