City of Ronceverte Reinstates Police Chief After Internal Investigation

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After a lengthy investigation the City of Ronceverte will re-instate its Police Chief.

The investigation started when a video surfaced involving an arrest made by Chief Byer Jr., in April 2018. Chief J.R. Byer Jr., was placed on leave on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the video showed Byer’s allegedly kicking a man in the face while in custody.

Michael Spradlin, a retired West Virginia State Trooper conducted the investigation, with assistance from other local authorities. The city said, during the investigation, there was no indication that Byer’s used an excessive amount of force.

From the initial incident up-until the completion of the investigation, it spanned a total of 15 months. The City of Ronceverte notes, that the alleged victim in this case never reached out accusing Byer’s of excessive force.

The subject in this matter who is unnamed reportedly was intoxicated and attempting to force his way into a woman’s home. It is the hope of everyone involved that he has been able to deal with the legal ramifications and is moving on to what is hopefully a happy and productive life.