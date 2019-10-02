Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
City of Bluefield, WV issues a burn ban

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 02, 2019, 15:23 pm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Fire Department has issued a Burn Ban for the City of Bluefield.  This ban is issued to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires due to drought and bans all outdoor burning throughout the City of Bluefield, effective immediately.

The ban which is necessary due to the drought conditions and reduced water supply levels, will be in effect until conditions improve and the City of Bluefield, Bluefield Fire Chief, rescinds the order.

This ban makes it unlawful for any person in the city to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris or warming.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

