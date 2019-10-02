City of Bluefield, WV issues a burn ban

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Fire Department has issued a Burn Ban for the City of Bluefield. This ban is issued to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires due to drought and bans all outdoor burning throughout the City of Bluefield, effective immediately.

The ban which is necessary due to the drought conditions and reduced water supply levels, will be in effect until conditions improve and the City of Bluefield, Bluefield Fire Chief, rescinds the order.

This ban makes it unlawful for any person in the city to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris or warming.