City of Beckley’s proposal for Deferred Retirement Option Plan for police

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The city of Beckley is initiating an upgraded pension plan for police officers.

When the officer is eligible to retire, the plan allows them to retire and have the pension deposited into the pension fund and held there for them while they still work as a city employee.

“A lot of times police officers and civil service people reach a point where they’re very valuable and other people try to recruit and try to pull them away. When they retire, they retire and then they move on to another profession. With this, we will be able to retain them longer and this will give us a better opportunity to manage the succession in the police and the fire department,” says Recorder-Treasurer Billie Trump.

This pension plan will also help recruit and retain police officers.