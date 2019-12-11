Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News City of Beckley’s proposal for Deferred Retirement Option Plan for police
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

City of Beckley’s proposal for Deferred Retirement Option Plan for police

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 10, 2019, 23:36 pm

44
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The city of Beckley is initiating an upgraded pension plan for police officers.

When the officer is eligible to retire, the plan allows them to retire and have the pension deposited into the pension fund and held there for them while they still work as a city employee.

“A lot of times police officers and civil service people reach a point where they’re very valuable and other people try to recruit and try to pull them away. When they retire, they retire and then they move on to another profession. With this, we will be able to retain them longer and this will give us a better opportunity to manage the succession in the police and the fire department,” says Recorder-Treasurer Billie Trump.

This pension plan will also help recruit and retain police officers.

Previous PostIndependence High School to hold spaghetti dinner to raise money for Raleigh County Humane Society
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X