City of Beckley to demolish old building and use lot for parking

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council voted Tuesday night to purchase a building on Earwood St. in Beckley for $55,000.

The plan now is to demolish the old building and turn it in to more parking for the city. According to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, this will add to the parking project the city has already started in that area.

“We purchased the building adjacent to what we call the Burleson Building which we acquired within the past couple of months and demolished for parking and the purchase of the Robinson Building will add to that parking, probably another 20 or so spaces so yeah, we got that done this evening,” Mayor Rappold said.

The mayor says the demolition will begin soon.