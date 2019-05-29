Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
City Of Beckley Gearing Up For First Ever Pride Event In June

Tyler BarkerBy May 29, 2019, 13:16 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley will be hosting their first pride event next month, and they’re already expecting quite the crowd.

Organizers say they planned the event to celebrate the legislation passed earlier this year protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

The picnic is going to be at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on June 15th. Vendor spots are filling up quickly, but they’re still looking for a few more.

“We’re having picnic lunches! Some organizations are going to be offering free items, and there’s also going to be a pride thing that is for sale, of course, so it’s going to be a good time. We are looking for vendors, really it doesn’t matter what business you have, as long as you’re accepting of all people then we want you here”, says Christina Baisden, Beckley Pride Community Organizer.

Beckley Pride is also still looking for sponsors, if you’re interested in being a vendor or sponsor, contact Beckley Pride on their Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/BeckleyPride/

Tyler Barker

