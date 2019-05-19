City of Beckley Celebrates Founder’s Day

Beckley, W.Va (WOAY) –

Founder’s Day celebrates the birthday of Alfred Beckley, the founder of the city. The day is all about educating people on founding family’s history and the history of Beckley. The Raleigh County Historical Society, the organization who puts on the event, also brought in a petting zoo and crafts for the celebration. In its eleventh year, Founder’s Day also brings in relatives of the Beckley family who take great pride in the history and the turnout.

“I love this day because even though I’ve never met Alfred Beckley, when you come to find out how much a relative of yours did for the community they lived in and then they’re honored every year on Founder’s Day, it’s just makes you so proud,” fourth generation granddaughter June Truax said. “And you want to come and join in the festivities and just rub shoulders with the people that do honor him in this way in Beckley.”