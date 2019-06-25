City of Beckley Bringing Back Summer Tennis League

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After roughly a decade, there is a summer tennis league returning to the City of Beckley, to be held at the courts at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Sign-ups occur throughout this week, with play scheduled to formally begin on July 1st. Plans are to have singles leagues on Monday evenings, doubles leagues on Tuesdays, and mixed doubles matches on Wednesdays, with matches also occurring on Thursdays. Organizers intend to have an end-of-season tournament around late July or early August.

Co-director Brian Showalter – who is organizing the league along with Bernie Bostick and Dave Barksdale – says the league is a great opportunity to not just be a sporting activity, but also a social event for all ages, both men and women.