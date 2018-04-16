Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
City Of Beckley Announces Schedule For Milling On Certain Streets

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2018, 20:24 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley Board of Public Works has scheduled milling of the following streets beginning April 23 through April 27, 2018:

* Circle Street
* Bellevue Lane
* Reservior Road
* South Pike Street (from Beckley Ave to Central Ave)
* Grove Avenue
* Campbell Street
* Mankin Ave (from Porter Street to the dead end)
* Smoot Ave

All obstacles (vehicles, basketball goals, etc.) need to be moved off these streets during this week.

If you have any questions, call the Board of Public Works at 304-256-1740.

Tyler Barker

