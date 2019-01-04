Churches and private clubs exempt from Beckley’s LGBTQ ordinance

BECKLEY (WOAY)- We’re just days away from the Beckley city council voting on an ordinance to ban housing & employment discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Now, churches and private clubs in the city are exempt from the ordinance.

Back in November, Mayor Rob Rappold proposed the ordinance, saying it’s a new day for Beckley. WVU Tech backs the Mayor.

“It’s important to think about all the citizens of Beckley,” Rappold said. “We have intelligent, strong, forward-thinking people and we’ll see how it goes.”

The seven city council members will vote Tuesday, January 8, needing four “yes'”for the ordinance to earn a second reading on January 22nd. Four votes there- and it passes.