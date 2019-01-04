Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Churches and private clubs exempt from Beckley’s LGBTQ ordinance
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Churches and private clubs exempt from Beckley’s LGBTQ ordinance

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 04, 2019, 17:32 pm

19
0

BECKLEY (WOAY)-  We’re just days away from the Beckley city council voting on an ordinance to ban housing & employment discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Now, churches and private clubs in the city are exempt from the ordinance.

Back in November, Mayor Rob Rappold proposed the ordinance, saying it’s a new day for Beckley. WVU Tech backs the Mayor.

“It’s important to think about all the citizens of Beckley,” Rappold said. “We have intelligent, strong, forward-thinking people and we’ll see how it goes.”

The seven city council members will vote Tuesday, January 8, needing four “yes'”for the ordinance to earn a second reading on January 22nd. Four votes there- and it passes.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X