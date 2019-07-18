Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love it or Leave It.”
NewsWatchTop StoriesVirginia News

Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love it or Leave It.”

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 13:36 pm

29
0

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) – A church sign in Virginia is drawing attention over a message that says: “America: Love it or Leave It.”

ABC 13 reported Tuesday that the sign is posted out outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. The station reports hundreds of people have expressed support and opposition to it on social media.

Pastor E. W. Lucas says he wanted to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington. He said he plans to leave the sign up for a while after receiving favorable comments.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen who oppose his policies should “go back” to their home countries, though three were born in the U.S.

The freshmen lawmakers have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to “vilify” all people of color.

___

Information from: WSET-TV, http://www.wset.com/

Previous PostWV Secretary of State warning public of FaceApp security concerns
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X