Chuck Mathena Center Hosts Princeton’s First Food Truck Frenzy

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) On Saturday, the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton hosted its first ever Food Truck Frenzy.

The festival brought in local food trucks and a beer garden for people to enjoy. It even featured a VIP section for people to cool off under a tent.

It started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and bands preformed all day. However organizers planned for a large crowd to roll in when bands like Hinder and Blue Oyster Cult took the stage. They also said the response from the community has been great selling almost 1300 tickets.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that we started, you know, a year and a half two years ago just as an idea brainstorming and all these people in the community have just rallied together to support us and it’s just awesome to see it for the first time,” CMC Executive Director Candace Wilson said.

“It’s super fun,” Community Connections Programming Director Kathrn Kandas added.

The Food Truck Frenzy will be happening until 11 p-m Saturday night and tickets are $15.