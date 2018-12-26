BREAKING NEWS
Christmas tree recycling begins in Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2018, 16:40 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Residents of Oak Hill are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

Recycled trees can be processed into useful mulch. To prepare Christmas trees for recycling, residents must remove all decorations, including hooks, garland, tinsel, and lights.

Residents of City can dispose of their trees behind Collins Park.

“If you need to dispose of your live Christmas tree that you just purchased before the holidays, you can bring them to Collins Park. You can leave it here, and we will take care of it for you,” said Bill Hannabass, City Manager

Hannabass suggest to drop off your tree during daylight hours of the park.

Tyler Barker

