Christmas Parade in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Christmas came early to Welch. They held their annual Christmas parade in the town square.

“I, ve been doing this for years now and we go to different homes and stuff it’s overwhelming. I’ve left homes in tears sometimes seeing how the kids enjoy it,” said local Santa Clause.

The parade drew in dozens of people including many children who waited patiently to meet Santa.

Crystal Green Director of Hands and Hope Ministry says she loves attending and participating in the parade. “I love it, being with the children and I love seeing it grow each year.”

The Christmas Parade truly embodied the spirit of Christmas.