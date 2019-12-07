Christmas Parade in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Christmas parade had hundreds of people waiting in the streets of uptown Beckley. Community members created Christmas themed floats and handed out candy to children. Many local children also participated in the festivities.

“I like being in the parade just because you get to say Merry Christmas to everyone and you get to see a bunch of new people and its really fun I was in the Coca Cola truck and that was really cool,” said Danaiza.

For 5-year-old Axel he likes the simplicity of the parade. “My favorite part is just when they just drive around. That’s it I like everything,” said Axel with a giggle.

For parade participant Dre Little he felt great to be a part of the parade. “It was a great time I love walking around and seeing all the kids happy and just excited for Christmas time,” said Little.

In the words of Dr.Seuess’ from How The Grinch Stole Christmas, “Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”