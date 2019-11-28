Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Christmas concerts planned at Appalachian Bible College

Tyler Barker Nov 28, 2019

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Bible College invites the public to come, celebrate the birth of the King of Kings!

“Behold Your King” is an inspiring concert of joyful and contemplative music performed by the Chorale, Jubilate, Staff Bell Choir, and Youth Choir.

The concert includes a wide variety of old and new selections, including the traditional carol “O Holy Night” and the contemporary favorite “Is He Worthy?”

 

Admission is free: Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM andSunday, December 8 at 3:00 PM in Anderson Hall. After Saturday’s concert the residence halls will open for guests to enjoy decorations and refreshments. The concert will also be presented at Bell Creek Baptist Church, Dixie, on December 10, 7:00 PM. More information at abc.edu/christmasconcert.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

