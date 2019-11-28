Christmas concerts planned at Appalachian Bible College

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Bible College invites the public to come, celebrate the birth of the King of Kings!

“Behold Your King” is an inspiring concert of joyful and contemplative music performed by the Chorale, Jubilate, Staff Bell Choir, and Youth Choir.

The concert includes a wide variety of old and new selections, including the traditional carol “O Holy Night” and the contemporary favorite “Is He Worthy?”