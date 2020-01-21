Chris Tomlin to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – State Fair Officials are happy to announce the addition of Chris Tomlin to the 2020 Concert Series. Tomlin will perform at 7 pm, on Saturday, August 15, during the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.

Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10 am, and may be purchased by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/entertainement, or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849). Group tickets of 10 or more may be purchased by calling the fair office at 304-645-1090.

“We are very excited and honored that Chris Tomlin is joining our 2020 concert series,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “With just over 200 days until the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, we hope to have more announcements in the near future.”

Chris Tomlin is one of the most heralded singer-songwriters in the world who has amassed an impressive body of work. With 12 albums, 16 #1 radio singles, a Grammy and an American Music Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award with two platinum and five gold albums to his credit and over 8 million albums sold, Chris is among the most recognized and influential artists in any genre of music known around the world. It is estimated each week 20-30 million people sing one of his songs in worship and TIME magazine claimed he is the “most often sung artist in the world.” Chris is one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 Billion digital radio streams, others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. In 2018, Chris was recognized as the first Christian artist to reach the Billion streams threshold on PANDORA and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. Last year Chris also released a book, a studio and a new live album, gathered 175,000 fans during a spring tour, wrapped a 12-city Christmas Tour in New York City in December after a run of sold-out shows and performed on Good Morning America.

For more information visit: www.christomlin.com or follow Chris on Twitter Instagram Facebook and YouTube .

The State Fair of West Virginia, with over $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will be held on August 13-22, 2020. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

