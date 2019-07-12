Chris Cline, Daughter, Friends Remembered at Community Vigil

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Hundreds gathered at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex to remember seven people killed in a helicopter, including prominent West Virginia native and billionaire Chris Cline.

Cline was a local mining entrepreneur that worked his way up in the industry since was a teenager. He was vacationing in the Bahamas with his daughter Kameron and her three friends last week. One of those friends was Delaney Wykle, a recent nursing school graduate from Hinton.

When one member of the group fell ill, they elected to take a helicopter back to Florida. Wykle’s family said she got on board to help her sick friend–just as she was always meant to do.

“She lost her life doing what she went to school to do and that was to be a caregiver,” said Wykle family friend Richard Jarrell. “That’s the kind of thing that speaks to me, but we want to remember everyone tonight.”

Delaney had just found out she passed her nursing boards one day before the accident. Kameron was a recent Louisiana State Graduate where she had studied business finance.