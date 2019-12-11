Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas to be held late this week

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- Chosen Road’s 5th annual Hometown Christmas will be taking place later this week.

The Hometown Christmas will be held December 14 beginning at 7pm at the Johnston Chapel Baptist Church in Princeton. There will be live music, including performances from country music star Mo Pitney and Chosen Road. All proceeds will go to giving foster kids in southern West Virginia a Christmas.

“When we started this five years ago, there was a twofold. First of all, we wanted to reach out to at-risk youth in Southern West Virginia, mainly kids that are in the foster care system. That’s the main reason that we do it. The second reason is we want to showcase the talent and amazing music that comes out of these mountains that we call home,” says Chosen Road Member Jonathan Buckner.

“To be able to possibly make a difference in a kid’s life and show them through my life and where I come from, if we just change one life, that’s all that matters,” says Director of HYPE Ministries Jessica Basham.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available online at www.chosenroad.com