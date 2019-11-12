Choose & Cut Christmas Trees guide now available through the West Virginia Division of Forestry

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — The 2019 West Virginia Choose & Cut Christmas Trees guide is now available online from the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF).

“Fresh-cut trees have been a tradition for many families. They add a nice aroma to the house and can also be recycled after the holidays,” said Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Barry Cook.

The guide, a publication of the West Virginia Tree Growers Association, lists contact information, services provided and products available at Christmas tree farms throughout the state, organized by county. It also includes tips on Christmas tree safety and how to keep trees fresh through the holiday season.

“Purchasing a West Virginia-grown Christmas tree benefits not only the local economy but also the environment. Trees that grow on the farm help stabilize the soil, protect water quality and provide cover for wildlife. They also absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which improves air quality,” Cook said.

Many of the trees grown at West Virginia tree farms started out as seedlings at Clements Tree Nursery, which is owned and operated by the WVDOF.

Download the 2019 West Virginia Choose & Cut Christmas Trees guide here. Copies of the guide also will be available at the WVDOF state headquarters and regional offices and at the growers listed in the guide.