Chocolate Scottish Ale Tasting By Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company For Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – For the first time, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (GVBC) joins Harmony Ridge Gallery for a Chocolate Scottish Ale Tasting during the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival. Stop in with your tasting ticket for a taste of this strong Scottish malt infused with dark chocolate and a balanced hop presence.

Scotland has a long standing love affair with Chocolate and Beer. Both of these passions are represented in this Ale from GVBC. This Chocolate Scottish Ale presents itself to the nose with a fresh floral hop aroma, earthy tones of malt and depth created by the Cacao. Produced with Scottish malts and yeast, using Kent Goldings and Fuggles, the infusion of Chocolate creates a rich, complex drinkable ale.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company produces unique craft beer for everyday adventures small and large. Beers are named after West Virginia legends and locales, promoting West Virginia with every can, growler and pint. GVBC’s motto: “Get out. Explore. Bring Beer.”

For more information about GVBC’s tasting at Harmony Ridge Gallery, call 304-645-4333.

The 12th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 4pm. Tasting tickets for the Chocolate Festival can be purchased at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com or in person the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center. For more information about the festival and tickets call 800-833-2068.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

