Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Chocolate Scottish Ale Tasting By Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company For Lewisburg Chocolate Festival
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Chocolate Scottish Ale Tasting By Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company For Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 03, 2018, 08:00 am

19
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – For the first time, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (GVBC) joins Harmony Ridge Gallery for a Chocolate Scottish Ale Tasting during the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival. Stop in with your tasting ticket for a taste of this strong Scottish malt infused with dark chocolate and a balanced hop presence.

Scotland has a long standing love affair with Chocolate and Beer. Both of these passions are represented in this Ale from GVBC. This Chocolate Scottish Ale presents itself to the nose with a fresh floral hop aroma, earthy tones of malt and depth created by the Cacao. Produced with Scottish malts and yeast, using Kent Goldings and Fuggles, the infusion of Chocolate creates a rich, complex drinkable ale.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company produces unique craft beer for everyday adventures small and large. Beers are named after West Virginia legends and locales, promoting West Virginia with every can, growler and pint. GVBC’s motto: “Get out. Explore. Bring Beer.”

For more information about GVBC’s tasting at Harmony Ridge Gallery, call 304-645-4333.

The 12th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 4pm. Tasting tickets for the Chocolate Festival can be purchased at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com or in person the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center. For more information about the festival and tickets call 800-833-2068.

Comments

comments

Previous PostSam’s Club Recalls Canned Chicken
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: