Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News ChildLaw Services to hold third annual Blues, Brews and BBQ
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

ChildLaw Services to hold third annual Blues, Brews and BBQ

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 02, 2019, 23:07 pm

2
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- ChildLaw Services is hosting their third annual Blues, Brews and BBQ fundraising event this week.

The fundraising event will be held Thursday, December 5 at the Chuck Mathena Center from 6 to 8:30pm. There will be live music, silent and live auctions, raffles and local art. All proceeds go towards their campaign to expand their building, hiring an attorney to help with child abuse and neglect cases, helping children with special needs and a new counselor. This year’s goal is to raise $150,000, as to which $113,000 has already been made.

“We try to give a voice to children in our different counties. We do it through representation, policy-making and education. The community has spoken and said that they have a need for more therapy for our kids and they have a need for more people to step forward and help these kids reach adulthood so they can be productive citizens and I think that’s really important for all of us,” said ChildLaw Services Executive Director Cathy Wallace.

Tickets are $25 per person and $35 per couple in advance and $30 per person and $40 per couple at the door.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X