ChildLaw Services to hold third annual Blues, Brews and BBQ

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- ChildLaw Services is hosting their third annual Blues, Brews and BBQ fundraising event this week.

The fundraising event will be held Thursday, December 5 at the Chuck Mathena Center from 6 to 8:30pm. There will be live music, silent and live auctions, raffles and local art. All proceeds go towards their campaign to expand their building, hiring an attorney to help with child abuse and neglect cases, helping children with special needs and a new counselor. This year’s goal is to raise $150,000, as to which $113,000 has already been made.

“We try to give a voice to children in our different counties. We do it through representation, policy-making and education. The community has spoken and said that they have a need for more therapy for our kids and they have a need for more people to step forward and help these kids reach adulthood so they can be productive citizens and I think that’s really important for all of us,” said ChildLaw Services Executive Director Cathy Wallace.

Tickets are $25 per person and $35 per couple in advance and $30 per person and $40 per couple at the door.