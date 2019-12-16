Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
ChildLaw Services awarded grant to help fund new building

By Dec 16, 2019, 18:32 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – ChildLaw Services in Princeton was awarded a $50,000 grant this morning.

The AEP Foundation awarded ChildLaw Services with the grant that will help with the purchase of a new building. The new building will provide opportunities to serve the children in the area through counseling services, educational needs and legal representation.

“We’re pleased to support organizations like ChildLaw Services. The important things that they do in our community, in particular, the constituency which they represent. Unfortunately, there’s a need for it, but these are the people that do a fine job in providing and advocating for children in our area,” says External Affairs Manager for Appalachian Power Ronn Robinson.

“To have the community support what we’re doing and believe in what we’re doing and wanting to bring that service to more kids is a boost to us. It makes us all feel better and stronger and that we’re all in this together. It’s a community project,” says Executive Director for ChildLaw Services Cathy Wallace.

The ChildLaw Services capital campaign is EmPOWER- New Building, More Services, Stronger Kids.

Charistin Clark

