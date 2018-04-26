Child Protect Of Mercer County Hosting A Community Baby Shower

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- The Family and Children Partnership will be hosting a Community Baby Shower on Friday, April 27, 2018.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m.-noon at Mary’s Cradle located at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bluefield.

This event is for both expecting and new parents to talk to different community resources that can help you as a parent.

The focus of the event will be on the importance of reading to your child, but of course there will be games, gifts and much more!

For more information you can contact Mercer County Starting Point at 304-425-2710.

