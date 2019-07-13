Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Child Airlifted to Charleston After Being Hit By Car

Terell BaileyBy Jul 12, 2019, 21:14 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A seven-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Mercer County Deputies tell Newswatch the incident happened in the Mills Hill area, along Route 10.

Investigators determined the child ran in front of an oncoming car and subsequently was hit. The driver is not facing criminal charges.

The child was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center, their condition is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation by Deputy L. L. Addair.

