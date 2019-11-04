Child abductor in court on birthday

LOUISA, Va. (AP) – A 33-year-old Virginia man accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl and leading police on a car chase will appear in court later this month.

Bruce William Lynch Jr. was arrested last week and charged with felony abduction of a minor by force.

Sheriff’s Maj. Donald Lowe says a tip from a resident who saw the missing child in the area led to a car chase. Investigators did not release details on the child’s whereabouts after she disappeared from her home on Oct. 21.

Lynch was assigned a public defender on Friday, but said he wants to hire his own lawyer. A bond hearing is set for Nov. 22, his 34th birthday.