Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Chief Firefighter Urges Public To Follow Safety Measures For Fire Prevention Week
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Chief Firefighter Urges Public To Follow Safety Measures For Fire Prevention Week

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 07, 2019, 17:32 pm

1
0

MT. LOOKOUT, W.Va. (WOAY)- October 6 through 12 is Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

Fire prevention week is a time firefighters go out into the community and provide information so that youth and households are aware of what fire safety is about and how they can prepare in the event of a fire.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X