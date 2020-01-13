Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy files to run for Sheriff in McDowell County

James E "Boomer" Muncy, McDowell County Sheriff

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy has officially filed for the office of Sheriff of McDowell County.

He is a US Army Veteran and has been a police officer for 20 years. Has worked as a Capitol Police officer in Washington DC as well as the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. He is a Certified Instructor for Law Enforcement principles (Firearms, Taser, Use of Force) He is an ALICE Instructor (Active Shooter) and has taught this for all of the Schools in McDowell County for the Board of Education. He has also taught Eddie the Eagle classes in the Elementary schools (gun safety). He is a Lifetime VFW member of Post 1144 of Iaeger as well as a Lifetime NRA Member.

He is also a member of Post 8 of the American Legion in Welch. He is also a Cubmaster for the Boy Scouts of America in War, WV.

He is Married to Sarah Muncy of War and has a Son James E. Muncy III.

