Chick-fil-A to announce creation of Terrance Gober III Educational Fund to support son of Marine lost in tragic car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Chick-fil-A® Beckley community plans to formally announce a new educational fund to support the son of a fallen Marine.

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Richard Jarrell, the Owner-Operator of the 3 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Beckley, WV area will officially announce the creation of the Terrance Gober III Educational Fund. The creation of this fund is in response to the tragic loss of United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Terrance Gober II in a car accident on N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley on January 2.

“The tragic accident that happened just outside of our Beckley Galleria restaurant left us all in shock and with grieving hearts,” said Richard Jarrell, franchise Operator of the Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria. “So many people in our community have been impacted by this loss and just want to know how best to help. After talking with the family and with the Marine Corps, we believe the best way to memorialize Gunnery Sergeant Gober is to support his son in future educational pursuits.”

Jarrell will officially announce the educational fund on Tuesday as well as ways in which individuals and businesses can make donations.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

10:45 a.m.

WHERE: Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria

1300 N. Eisenhower Drive

Beckley, WV 25801

304-250-0158

www.cfabeckley.com

www.facebook.com/CFABeckleyGalleria

Instagram: @cfebeckley

Twitter: @cfabeckley