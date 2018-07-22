Chick-fil-A offers baby born in bathroom a job in 14 years and free food for life

(ABC NEWS)- A baby born at a Chick-fil-A this week has been offered a job in 14 years at her parents’ favorite restaurant chain — and free food for life.

Robert Griffin was rushing Falon “Maggie” Griffin to the hospital after she began having contractions, and the couple attempted a quick pit stop because Falon desperately needed to use the restroom.

Although the location at which the Griffins stopped was closed, Falon banged on the doors and was allowed in, the San Antonio couple told ABC Houston station KSAT. She began to go into labor inside the bathroom.

“Cut the chord while still in the bathroom, kept Gracie stable and mom calm, and it all worked out….not as planned, but everyone’s healthy. Her birth certificate reads ‘Born in Chick-fil-A,'” Robert wrote in a Facebook post. “The manager said ‘she’s in the restroom and she’s screaming.’ So there we were…..my wife and I in a tiny stall in the bathroom, and I could see the top of our little girls head crowning as Maggie was straddling the toilet. I told Maggie, ‘sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now.'”

Robert said he asked the manager to call 911 and bring clean towels, unwrapping the umbilical cord from around his newborn daughter’s neck as he quickly swaddled her in his T-shirt.

Gracelyn Griffin was born on Tuesday, and both mother and baby soon were resting comfortably at a local hospital.

“Oh my gosh, we just had a baby in a Chick-fil-A,” Falon said, recalling her thoughts while waiting for emergency services to arrive. “I was like, ‘This really happened.’ How is this my life right now?”