Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old
National NewsNewsWatch

Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 23, 2018, 04:21 am

12
0

(AP)- Chicago police have arrested a man who they say ordered a fellow gang member to fire the shots into a crowd that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Authorities said Monday that 27-year-old Alexander Varela was arrested Friday on murder charges and other counts in the Oct. 6 fatal shooting of Julien Gonzalez.

 

They say they’re still searching for the gunman, but they didn’t release any information about that person.

Police say an argument at a birthday party escalated into a fight, during which Varela ordered his gang member to open fire down an alley on the city’s northwest side.

 

Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says Julien was following his father when a bullet struck his neck.

A judge ordered Varela jailed without bond Monday, rejecting his attorney’s argument that he should be eligible for bail because he has no felony convictions.

Previous PostWyoming County Sheriff's Office To Host Shop With A Cop
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X