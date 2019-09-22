Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Chemical company plans to lay off 57 at West Virginia plant
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Chemical company plans to lay off 57 at West Virginia plant

By Sep 22, 2019, 17:12 pm

7
0

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A chemical company is planning to lay off 57 workers at a plant in West Virginia.

A news release Friday from the Kanawha County Commission says the layoffs are planned at the Chemours plant in Belle.

The company formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015 and currently employs 207 people at the facility along the Kanawha River.

The commission says the 57 positions being eliminated are in methylamines and methylamides production.

The commission says the company has pointed to increased costs to export raw materials needed for production.

Previous PostPrinceton School Youth Organizations Can Seek Sponsorships through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections Program

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X