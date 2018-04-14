CHECK YOUR EGGS NOW! More than 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears

Check your eggs as more than 200 million are being recalled because of potential contamination of salmonella.

According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.

The eggs have been sold in various stores, including Food Lion and Walmart.

Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.

The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. The FDA, urges you to stop using the recalled eggs right away and return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the recalled eggs may be contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

