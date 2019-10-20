Charmco man arrested on drug charges

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man is in jail on drug charges.

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, at approximately 11:00 pm, Lieutenant K. L. Sawyers, Sergeant C. R. Smith, and Corporal S.W. Hudnall of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corporal M. A. Agee and Sergeant S. Murphy of the WVSP Rainelle detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Charmco area of Greenbrier County.

Upon completion of the search warrant officers seized approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine and heroin, $2,358.00 in U.S. currency and one firearm.

Jeremiah Holliday of Charmco was subsequently arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is in Southern Regional Jail under an 8,000 dollar bond.