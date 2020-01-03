Charleston’s Goldfarb Electric showroom to be torn down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Charleston showroom of Goldfarb Electric is set to be demolished, news outlets reported Thursday.

A demolition permit for the Virginia Street E. building was issued last week but it’s unclear when any action will be taken, officials said. A chain-link fence has been set up around the property to prepare for the demolition.

The commercial store will continue operations despite the showroom’s expected demolition. The business closed its showroom in the summer.

Goldfarb has been selling lighting and electric products in the area since 1933, according to the company’s website.