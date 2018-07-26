Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Charleston police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Kali Saunders’ family reported she was missing Monday, July 23, according to a Facebook post by the department. The family has not been able to contact her since then.

Police said the family is concerned because it is out of character for the teen to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family.

Police described Kali as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was was last seen wearing zebra stripe shorts and a red or pink shirt.

Anyone with information on Kali Saunders is encouraged to contact police at 304-348-6480.