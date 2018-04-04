Charleston Police Investigating After Dead Dog Found Hanging in Tree on West Side

CHARLESTON9 WCHS, JEFF MORRIS)– Charleston police said Wednesday they are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in a tree.

The dog was discovered in a tree on Madison Street on the West Side.

Police said about 8 p.m. Tuesday a Charleston Police Department humane officer was called to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of witnesses hearing a dog squealing like it was being beaten near the railroad tracks.

When witnesses went to the area where they heard the noise, they found a dog had been hung from a tree with a chain around its neck. The dead dog, a female pit bull, was taken down from the tree, removed from the scene and taken to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, where a necropsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, police said.

Police investigating the incident found a surveillance video that shows a person of interest walking the dog in the area about 7:30 p.m. The same video shows a person of interest walking back through the area about 10 minutes later without the dog.

No suspect has been identified or an arrest made at this time.

Police said the area where the dog was hanged is in a wooded area adjacent to railrood racks, and is an areas where there is a considerable amount of foot traffic.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Charleston police said on March 29 they received a call about a dog running loose with something tied around its waist. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue. A humane officer located the dog, which is described as a brown and white male pit bull type. The dog had what appeared to be blue self-adhesive medical wrap tied around its waist. Patches of the dog’s fur were missing, and there appeared to be scabbing of old wounds where fur was missing.

The humane officer transported the dog to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association for treatment. No owner of the dog has been confirmed, and no charges have been filed.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

