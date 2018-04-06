Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Charleston police arrest fugitive from justice from Oklahoma
National NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Charleston police arrest fugitive from justice from Oklahoma

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 06, 2018, 21:44 pm

9
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH By Jarrod Clay) — Charleston police arrested a man Friday night who was wanted on multiple charges in Oklahoma and Florida.

Matthew Laney, 31, was arrested Friday night at Anytime Fitness, according to Charleston police. The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and West Virginia State Police had been conducting the search for Laney.

Laney was wanted in Oklahoma for making terroristic threats, failing to comply with sex offender registration and violation of a suspended sentence.

In January, Laney is accused of threatening a mass shooting at an Oklahoma City probation office.

Laney was also wanted for felony failure to report in Pinellas County, Fla.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTamarack Exhibit Features Work of Local Students
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: