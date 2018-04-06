Charleston police arrest fugitive from justice from Oklahoma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH By Jarrod Clay) — Charleston police arrested a man Friday night who was wanted on multiple charges in Oklahoma and Florida.

Matthew Laney, 31, was arrested Friday night at Anytime Fitness, according to Charleston police. The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and West Virginia State Police had been conducting the search for Laney.

Laney was wanted in Oklahoma for making terroristic threats, failing to comply with sex offender registration and violation of a suspended sentence.

In January, Laney is accused of threatening a mass shooting at an Oklahoma City probation office.

Laney was also wanted for felony failure to report in Pinellas County, Fla.

