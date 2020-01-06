Charleston man stopped by TSA for having loaded handgun

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Charleston man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport on Sunday when they detected a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag.

TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning prior to citing him on weapons charges. The police cleared the man to fly—without his gun.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints delay travelers from getting to their gates.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.