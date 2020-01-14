Charleston firefighters to get $1.7M for holiday pay error

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Union firefighters in Charleston will receive $1.7 million in back pay for being incorrectly compensated for holiday work since 2012, officials announced Monday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the settlement with firefighters Local 317 comes after a conflict between state and city law that caused incorrect payments.

“Our firefighters deserve to be paid fairly and in accordance with state law,” she said in a news release. “My administration has been working diligently with Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 for months to correct this problem made years ago and pay our first responders what they are owed.”

The city council must still approve the settlement at their next set meeting on Jan. 21, with the payments scheduled to go out by the end of the month. A long-term fix for the discrepancy is expected to come up for a full vote on Feb. 3.

