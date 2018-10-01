NewsWatchStateTop Stories
Charleston Civic Center upgrades include new name
By Daniella HankeyOct 01, 2018, 13:34 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- In an effort to boost tourism, the Charleston Civic Center is rolling out a new name as a major renovation project nears completion: the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The new name better reflects the purpose of the building and has elements to appeal to a wider audience.
The General Manager said professional meeting planners want to go to a convention center and touring artists prefer to perform at a coliseum.
The name change has been handled in stages due to expenses and timing. It is in the final stages of a nearly $98 million renovation that includes upgrades and an expansion.
The facility it hoping to hold a grand opening event in October.
