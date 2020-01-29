Charleston bank meets Wall Street expectations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.3 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $260.1 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $728.4 million.

United Bankshares shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1.5% in the last 12 months.

