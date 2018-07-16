Charges Filed After 20-Year-Old Beat at Party

SPANISHBURG– Charges have been filed against two people in the beating of a 20 year old in Mercer County.

Officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tell WOAY the names are not currently being released, as they are waiting on the magistrate to issue the warrants.

This comes after Zach Charles was beaten and run over by a car at a house party last weekend. Zach has been recovering at CAMC and is now back at home.

You can hear more of Zach’s story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=16&v=aPe84NiMlDY