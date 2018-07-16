BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Charges Filed After 20-Year-Old Beat at Party
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Charges Filed After 20-Year-Old Beat at Party

Rachel AyersBy Jul 16, 2018, 14:29 pm

13
0

SPANISHBURG– Charges have been filed against two people in the beating of a 20 year old in Mercer County.

Officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tell WOAY the names are not currently being released, as they are waiting on the magistrate to issue the warrants.

This comes after Zach Charles was beaten and run over by a car at a house party last weekend. Zach has been recovering at CAMC and is now back at home.

You can hear more of Zach’s story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=16&v=aPe84NiMlDY

Previous PostTwo Beckley Parents In Jail For Child Neglect Charges
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives