Charges Added for Men Charged in Beckley Murder

BECKLEY– Four men charged with killing a 19-year-old girl in Beckley earlier this month are now facing more charges.

Jonathan Bird, Antonio Williams, Davide Hudson Jr., and Tyrique Pearl have now been charged with first degree robbery. This charge stems from a completely different incident than the murder of Amber Meadows at the Travelodge on Harper Road. Bird has also been charged with brandishing from a third separate incident.

The originla story can be found here: https://woay.tv/update-fourth-person-arrested-after-killing-a-19-year-old-in-beckley/