Charge to be dropped against man in W.Va. abduction case

UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in West Virginia is dismissing a charge against a man who was arrested after a woman told police he tried to abduct her young daughter but later said she might have been overreacting.

News outlets report Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers announced Thursday that an attempted abduction charge will be dropped against Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, who was arrested Monday at the Huntington Mall.

Hammers says he’s still determining whether charges will be brought against the woman, who at first told police Zayan grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to pull her away.

Barboursville police Sgt. Anthony Jividen says the woman later told investigators she may have misinterpreted the man’s intentions. Zayan doesn’t speak English. Police say he may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

____________________

UPDATE: CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A sensational case of an attempted child kidnapping in a West Virginia shopping mall may have been nothing more than a man being friendly to a little girl.

Barboursville police initially said a woman pulled a gun on the man, forcing him to release her 5-year-old daughter. Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan was arrested near the Huntington Mall’s food court on an attempted abduction charge.

But the 54-year-old engineer from Alexandria, Egypt, was released from jail Tuesday night, and Police Sgt. Anthony Jividen says a prosecutor will have to decide whether to charge the woman instead.

The sergeant says the mother now says she may have misinterpreted the man’s intentions. He doesn’t speak English, and police say he may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

____________________

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after attempting to grab a child from Huntington Mall.

On April 1, 2019, Cabell County 911 received a call around 6 p.m after a female stated she was in a department store and a man attempted to grab her five year old daughter. The female stated that she pulled out a firearm and the male suspect left the scene.

Mall security and officers from the Barboursville Police Department observed the male suspect, as described by female caller, walking near the Food Court and detained him. A statement was taken from the female and her child, and the male suspect was placed under arrest.

The crime is still currently under investigation by the Barboursville Police Department.