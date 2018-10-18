Search
Changing fall colors coming on in parts of West Virginia

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 18, 2018, 04:04 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People wanting to take a drive to enjoy the changing fall colors in West Virginia should consider counties in the southeastern part of the state.

The state Tourism Office and Division of Forestry have put out their latest fall foliage report recommending visits to Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.

The agencies say in a news release that unseasonably warm weather has delayed the changing colors this year but that dropping temperatures have started to move the process along.

Counties in higher elevations have patches of color, though some areas like Canaan Valley are past peak. Lower elevations have early stages of color. South-central counties also report late-season color.

